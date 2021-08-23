Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. 84,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,991. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.