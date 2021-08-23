Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

