Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $139.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.70 million and the lowest is $131.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $545.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 382,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,334. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.