Zacks: Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $544.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the lowest is $543.95 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $519.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

