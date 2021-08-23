Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $171.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

