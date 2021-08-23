Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.70 million and the highest is $327.39 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

Globant stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $296.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

