Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,510. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

