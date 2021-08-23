Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $492.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.26 million and the highest is $505.00 million. Graco reported sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 32.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 92.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

