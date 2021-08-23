Zacks: Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.63 million and the highest is $224.17 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,325. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

