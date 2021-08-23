Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

