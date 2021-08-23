Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 10,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,914. The company has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

