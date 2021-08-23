Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.34 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. The company has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.25. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $333.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

