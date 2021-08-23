Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $416.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $426.70 million. Acushnet reported sales of $482.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 343,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

