Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBBP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SBBP opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

