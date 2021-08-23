Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,851 shares of company stock worth $38,845,580. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.96. 4,418,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $220.11.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

