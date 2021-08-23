Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce $27.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.93 million to $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $115.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.21 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

NYSE ASPN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

