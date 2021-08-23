Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cerner by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,582,000 after purchasing an additional 588,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

