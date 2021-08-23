Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $24,292,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 5,824,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,874. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

