Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $70,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

