Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 1,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,161. The stock has a market cap of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.