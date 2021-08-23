Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,726. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

