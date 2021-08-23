Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 264,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 74,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

