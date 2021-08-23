Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.