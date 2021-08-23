Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

