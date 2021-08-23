Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.09. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. 1,098,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,305. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

