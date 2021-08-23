Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLMS. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

