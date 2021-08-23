ZB Token (ZB) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $146.65 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00821393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

