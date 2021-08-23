ZCore Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $144,767.56 and $346.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,605,313 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

