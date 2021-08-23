Zealium Price Reaches $0.0021 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $35,919.47 and approximately $12.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00233561 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,825,652 coins and its circulating supply is 16,825,652 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

