Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0023 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $47,226.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00129861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00160786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,923.55 or 1.00721554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.01004435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.92 or 0.06893693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,050,655,162 coins and its circulating supply is 789,529,453 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.