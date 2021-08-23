Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

