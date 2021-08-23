Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

