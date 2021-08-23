ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces $2.00 — Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE ZIM opened at $46.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 1,437.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

