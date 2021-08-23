zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €286.87. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

