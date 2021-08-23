Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 482.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $246.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.