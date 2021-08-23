ZumCoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.