Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FNF opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

