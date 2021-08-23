Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Futu by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,132,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $23,786,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $16,527,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.