Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.78 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

