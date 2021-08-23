Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,751 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

