Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 90,175 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

