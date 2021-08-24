-$0.15 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MEI Pharma posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.