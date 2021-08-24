$0.26 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,962,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 49,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $87.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

