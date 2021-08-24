$0.41 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

