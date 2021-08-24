$0.68 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,230. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

