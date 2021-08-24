$0.75 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.60. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 94,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

