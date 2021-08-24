$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.67. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.80 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

