$0.90 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $38,462,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. 16,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

