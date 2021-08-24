-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 15,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $13,961,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 149,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 50.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 47.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 153.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

