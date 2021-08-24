$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,280. The company has a market capitalization of $836.54 million and a P/E ratio of -144.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

