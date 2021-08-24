$1.06 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

